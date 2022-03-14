SVB Leerink Raises Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target to $11.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $2.59 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

