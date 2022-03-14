Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. 5,109,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,534. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

