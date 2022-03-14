Swarthmore Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.1% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 178,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $145.05. 7,964,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,789,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $351.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.