Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 4,778 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $10.82 on Monday, reaching $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,636. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average is $160.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

