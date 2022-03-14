Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 938,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,757 shares of company stock valued at $31,956. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.