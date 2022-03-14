Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

SYNH stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 913,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

