Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,366,000 after buying an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,906,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded down $15.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.65. The stock had a trading volume of 78,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,506. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,995 shares of company stock worth $49,541,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

