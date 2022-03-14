Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.53. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

In related news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.