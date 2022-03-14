Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 13th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 256.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Taisei from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from 3,490.00 to 3,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Taisei alerts:

TISCF opened at $32.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. Taisei has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.