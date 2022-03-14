Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

NYSE:TGT opened at $206.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

