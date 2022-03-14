Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $3.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $2.09 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $595.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

