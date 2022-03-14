Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.57.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE TMHC opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock worth $1,529,723. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.