Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of TCKRF stock remained flat at $$40.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

