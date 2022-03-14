TELA Bio (TELA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 632,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,285 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

