Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $54.61 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $206.17. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

