Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.89.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $54.61 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $206.17. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
