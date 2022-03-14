Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

