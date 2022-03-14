TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the February 13th total of 876,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $109,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at $2,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 554.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.85. 3,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

