The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $469.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of COO stock opened at $379.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.99. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $368.78 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

