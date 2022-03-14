The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 24th

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Shares of GCV stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

