The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 24th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of GLU opened at $19.05 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

