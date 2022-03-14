The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€238.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €238.00 ($258.70) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.62% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($300.00) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €250.07 ($271.81).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €143.70 ($156.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €179.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €184.95. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($274.13). The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.04.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

