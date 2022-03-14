The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hershey by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $204.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day moving average is $186.93. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $151.21 and a one year high of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock valued at $206,227,011. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

