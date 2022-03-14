The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.21. The company had a trading volume of 65,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $336.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.76 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

