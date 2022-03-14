The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

