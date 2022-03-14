The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Trimmed by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

