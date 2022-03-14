The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RSTGF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
