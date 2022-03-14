The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after acquiring an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,386,000 after acquiring an additional 276,988 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW opened at $236.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.93 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.97.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

