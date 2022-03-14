The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

