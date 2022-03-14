Thorstarter (XRUNE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $403,305.00

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $403,305.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.98 or 0.06622206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,078.16 or 0.99866703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041142 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

