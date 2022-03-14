ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $20.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 613,762 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDUP opened at $7.52 on Friday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

