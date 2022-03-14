Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $240,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,373,000 after acquiring an additional 139,603 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $19.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

