TI Trust Inc. Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD opened at $232.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.