TI Trust Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $108.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.43 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

