TI Trust Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

