TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the February 13th total of 134,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 512,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.