TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the February 13th total of 134,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 512,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
