Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 54.6% in February

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.94. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. Topcon has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.