TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Down 29.3% in February

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 582,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TORM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

TORM stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. TORM has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of -309.21.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

