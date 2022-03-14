Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.