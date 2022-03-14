TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.09

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from TPG Telecom’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPG Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a 7.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

