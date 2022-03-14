Trex (NYSE:TREX) Research Coverage Started at Zelman & Associates

Equities researchers at Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

Trex stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99. Trex has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Trex by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth $16,686,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

