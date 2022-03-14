Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.69. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.