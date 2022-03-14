TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 9.4%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.72. 33,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,182,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $26,344.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,922 shares of company stock worth $772,703 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,712,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.