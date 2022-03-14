Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) by 176.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.51% of Metacrine worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $445,909.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

