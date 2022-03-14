Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $487,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $378,606,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $252,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $178.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $168.74 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

