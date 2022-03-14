Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of VAALCO Energy worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,939 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGY shares. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $6.41 on Monday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

VAALCO Energy Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.