Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Duluth worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Duluth by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duluth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $384.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Duluth (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.