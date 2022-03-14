Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of AxoGen worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.32 on Monday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.23.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

