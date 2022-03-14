Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $491,000 in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.15% of Sierra Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $32.24 on Monday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $485.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63.

In related news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and have sold 19,000 shares valued at $576,010. 67.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.