Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $538,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SENS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after buying an additional 7,229,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 905,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,198,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 163,870 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $403,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 957,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $759.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

