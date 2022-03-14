Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISBC opened at $15.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

